The Brief Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead following joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes dubbed "Operation Epic Fury," President Trump and Israeli officials confirmed Feb. 28. Retaliatory strikes have begun as Iran launched assaults on U.S. military bases in the Middle East, including locations in the UAE, Qatar, and Bahrain. Arizonans remain deeply divided over the action, with local groups staging emergency anti-war protests at the State Capitol while others celebrate the potential end of the regime.



Arizona political leaders and residents alike are divided over the U.S. and Israeli strikes against the Iranian regime, with reactions in the Valley ranging from emergency protests to celebrations.

The backstory:

A series of strikes by the United States and Israel led to the death of the Supreme Leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in "Operation Epic Fury," President Trump confirmed on Feb. 28. He had ruled the Islamic Republic for more than 30 years.

"Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead. This is not only Justice for the people of Iran, but for all Great Americans, and those people from many Countries throughout the World, that have been killed or mutilated by Khamenei and his gang of bloodthirsty THUGS," Trump said on Truth Social.

Israeli officials said 40 Iranian security and regime figures were also killed in the strikes. The joint attack targeted three strikes where Iranian leaders had been meeting, according to the Israeli military.

Iran launched assaults on U.S. military bases in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Bahrain.

Local perspective:

At the Arizona State Capitol, people gathered for what organizers called an emergency protest to stop the war on Iran. Organizers said they are fighting for peace abroad and advocating for the needs of American working families.

The other side:

However, others view the strikes as a moment of celebration, particularly those who see the current Iranian government as an oppressive force. This sentiment follows the suppression of protests in January.

Arshia Riahi, with the Arizona Persian Cultural Center, suggested military action could be a turning point for the Iranian people.

"This should be looked at as a surgical operation to save the Iranian people who have been taken hostage for 47 years," Riahi said. "And if done right, hopefully this won't drag on for weeks, months, years. This will be a quick operation and victory for the Iranian people to finally be free from the regime who has been killing them for decades."

What they're saying:

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office also released a statement following the tensions abroad.

"The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office remains committed to keeping the public safe and will address any threats to our communities. At this time, there are no known threats, but the Sheriff's Office is prepared to respond if the situation arises," they said.

What's next:

Riahi added that while the concept of war is never a good thing, he believes that for many, these events are a sign of hope that change is coming.