Unruly Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

By KTVU Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Southwest passenger sentenced to prison for punching flight attendant

A Sacramento woman was sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 after punching a Southwest Airlines pilot who had asked her to wear a mask and buckle her seat belt.

A woman from Sacramento has been sentenced to 15 months in prison and ordered to pay $30,000 for punching a Southwest Airlines flight attendant a year ago.

Vyvianna Quinonez, 29, admitted to punching the flight attendant in the face and mouth who had told her to wear a mask, buckle her seatbelt and fold up her meal tray on a flight from Sacramento to San Diego last May. 

The flight attendant lost two teeth from the attack. 

She had pleaded guilty to interfering with flight crew members and attendants in December. The $30,000 she has been ordered to pay covers fines and restitution.

The altercation was captured in a viral video.

Quinonez was also ordered to take anger management classes and is barred from flying with commercial airlines for at least three years. 