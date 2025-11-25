US 60 death investigation near Gold Canyon slows traffic

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Traffic on US 60 near Gold Canyon is slowly moving due to a death investigation on Tuesday.

What we know:

Mesa Police said this is not an officer-involved shooting, but is a death investigation and its homicide unit is investigating.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and saw several law enforcement vehicles, including a SWAT truck. ADOT says to expect traffic delays as lanes slowly begin to reopen, and there isn't an estimated time for all lanes to reopen.

"US 60 traffic is now alternating in the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes remain closed, there is no estimated time to reopen the westbound lanes," ADOT said on X just after 5:30 p.m. following full closures in both directions.

We're working to learn more about what's going on.

