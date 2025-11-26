US 60 death investigation update; bobcats hangout on Scottsdale roof | Nightly Roundup

article
From two bobcats hanging out on a Scottsdale roof, to an update on the US 60 death investigation, here are tonight's top stories.
1. Bobcats spotted resting on Scottsdale home's roof
A Scottsdale resident captured images of some unexpected guests lounging on her neighbor's roof near the McDowell Mountains.
2. Man shot after fleeing in stolen U-Haul truck: Peoria PD
Police say a license plate reader flagged a stolen U-Haul, leading to a pursuit and shooting near 89th and Peoria avenues.
3. Man dies during traffic stop on US 60
Mesa Police are investigating the death of 42-year-old Justin Merritt, who died on Tuesday after detectives attempted to take him into custody following a traffic stop on US 60.
4. Mesa dentist accused of new sex exploitation charges after second arrest
A Mesa dentist already charged with luring a minor is facing new allegations, including five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in a separate case.
5. 2 National Guard members shot near White House in 'critical condition'
Two West Virginia National Guard members were shot near The White House on Wednesday afternoon and are in critical condition, according to FBI Director Kash Patel.