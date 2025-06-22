Expand / Collapse search

US bombs Iran latest; deadly Phoenix coyote attack | Nightly Roundup

Published  June 22, 2025
From the US bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, to a central Phoenix coyote attack that killed two dogs in their backyard, here are tonight's top stories.

1. US bombs Iran nuclear sites: Arizona veterans, lawmakers react

US bombs Iran nuclear sites: Arizona veterans, lawmakers react

Arizona is home to many veterans, some of whom have fought directly against Iranian forces in recent years.

2. Phoenix couple sends coyote warning after their 2 dogs were killed

Phoenix couple sends coyote warning after their 2 dogs were killed

A couple living near 24th Street and Camelback Road in central Phoenix is sounding the alarm for other pet owners after they lost two dogs to a coyote attack in their backyard.

3. US bombs Iran latest: US boosts travel warnings

US bombs Iran latest: US boosts travel warnings

The U.S. launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel’s efforts to cripple Iran’s nuclear program in a major escalation. Here's the latest developments on Sunday.

4. 3 IEDs found in Pima County within a week: FBI, ATF assisting with investigation

3 IEDs found in Pima County within a week: FBI, ATF assisting with investigation

Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) have been found in Pima County within a week, prompting an FBI and ATF investigation.

5. Social Security's 2026 COLA: Recipients could get more money next year

Social Security's 2026 COLA: Recipients could get more money next year

Social Security recipients’ monthly checks could be higher than originally thought next year with the cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.

Nightly RoundupArizonaNews