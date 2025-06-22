US bombs Iran latest; deadly Phoenix coyote attack | Nightly Roundup

article

From the US bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, to a central Phoenix coyote attack that killed two dogs in their backyard, here are tonight's top stories.

1. US bombs Iran nuclear sites: Arizona veterans, lawmakers react

Featured article

2. Phoenix couple sends coyote warning after their 2 dogs were killed

Featured article

3. US bombs Iran latest: US boosts travel warnings

Featured article

4. 3 IEDs found in Pima County within a week: FBI, ATF assisting with investigation

Featured article

5. Social Security's 2026 COLA: Recipients could get more money next year