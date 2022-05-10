Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

US Navy unveils first ever undersea ‘Orca’ drone

By Austin Williams
Published 
News
FOX TV Digital Team

LOS ANGELES - For the first time ever, the U.S. navy has unveiled an undersea drone formally known as the Orca Extra Large Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV).

The military vehicle was showcased in a social media post by the Navy’s Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA).

The drone is the product of the Orca project, a military contract awarded to Boeing in a deal valued at approximately $274 million. The project first began in 2019 and includes the delivery of five similar unmanned submarines. 

NAVSEA said the Orca program was created to address "joint warfighting needs with a sense of urgency," 

"The vehicle has more than 2,500 hours of ocean testing. Echo Voyager completed its first phase of sea testing – or Alpha sea trials – in 2017 when it operated off the coast of Southern California for about three months to undergo system evaluations and testing," a Boeing spokesperson said.
 