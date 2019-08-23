Vacationing trooper saves man at Jersey Shore

A man who was having a heart attack while stuck in a riptide in Sea Isle City was saved by a NJ State Trooper who was vacationing with his family at the time.

The rescue occurred on Aug. 3 and just after Detective Sergeant First Class George Wren had explained to his children the dangers of a rip current, according to the State Police via Facebook.

Det. Wren grabbed a surfboard and swam out to him.

"When he reached the swimmer, he could see that the man was fatigued and barely able to keep himself afloat. DSFC Wren assisted the man onto the surfboard and swam with him back to shore where he was treated by emergency personnel."

The man was hospitalized and later released.

"The actions of DSFC Wren undoubtedly helped prevent a tragedy."