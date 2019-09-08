Valley company offers fitness subscription boxes for busy women

Busy lives sometimes mean putting aside things that are good for us like a healthy meal or a workout. A valley company is working to help women find the time to take care of themselves through a simple service called My Athlete Box.

"Basically we go through and see what's our theme for the month," said Justin Coldiron, owner.

Owner of My Athlete Box and ASU alum, Justin Coldiron, is busy packing next month's shipment.

"We always ship out the first week of the following month that allows subscribers to sign up, up to the last day of that month," said Coldiron.

My Athlete Box is a female fitness subscription box dedicated to helping women stay healthy.

"Every month it will vary so you will either get recipes, snacks, all the way up to recipe,s snacks, beauty products, post-gym care products, apparel, different workout, items like this month we are doing core lighters and all the workouts are around your core and that is with our partner company move bros fitness," said Coldiron.

Coldiron says the service caters most specifically to women ages 18 to 35. The idea started with his partner.

"We started to because our founder Ursula wanted to find a way to help other busy working women like herself live a lifestyle that they wanted to live without interfering with their daily routine," said Coldiron. "she was working fifty plus hours at her day job and knowing that there's other women out there like her."

A trial of a sample box will cost just under $10. There are a number of different subscriptions, so you select your box on your own terms.

Visit their website to learn more.

