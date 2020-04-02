Valley doctor says some are wearing protective equipments wrong during COVID-19 pandemic

While people continue to scramble for things like masks and gloves, one Valley doctor says people are using them the wrong way.

Dr. Veenu Gill says if people don’t do it right, they are not protecting themselves. Dr. Gill, an infectious disease physician, actively treats patients who tested positive with COVID-19.

"You don’t touch your glove hand to any other surface, especially your face," said Dr. Gill. "People are touching their face while wearing gloves. They are touching their phone, putting their hands in wallet. They are contaminating themselves completely all over by wearing the gloves."

Dr. Gill says for people wearing gloves, they should not touch themselves, and immediately discard them afterwards.

"If they go to do groceries, OK, they touch grocery cart, they buy the groceries, then they discard the gloves after that," said Dr. Gill.

The way to do that is important, and the person wearing the glove should peel it down, turn it inside out, and hold the inside out glove with the gloved hand.

Dr. Gill also discussed masks.

Advertisement

"Make sure you don’t keep on touching it intermittently with the hands, because the front surface of the mask is already contaminated when you are wearing it. If you touch it you should take it off and throw it," said Dr. Gill, who also says people should pull that mask off by the strings.

Dr. Gill also says people should take their shoes off before going in the house, as the virus could be on their shoes. People should also have indoor and outdoor clothes.

According to Dr. Gill, there is no substitute for social distancing and handwashing.

