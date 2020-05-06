Valley high school districts release plans for graduation ceremonies

While schools across Arizona are closed through the end of the academic school year as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, some Valley high school districts are making plans to honor this year's graduating seniors with graduation ceremonies.

Some of the ceremonies will be conducted in a virtual manner.

Chandler Unified School District

FOX 10 has learned that Chandler Unified School District will hold a virtual graduation ceremony that will also double as an official graduation ceremony.

School district officials say they are working to see if an optional in-person graduation ceremony can be conducted. More information will be released on May 15.

Deer Valley Unified School District

An in-person graduation ceremony will take place in early July, with State Farm Stadium providing a date of July 2 and July 3 for all five of the district's high schools.

"We recognize that some families would have hoped for a date not so close to the July 4 holiday, however, State Farm Stadium dictates the dates to us," school district officials wrote.

Dysart Unified School District

Graduation ceremonies for all of the district's four high schools are tentatively scheduled for June 30 at the State Farm Stadium.

Flagstaff Unified School District

School district officials say prom and planned graduation ceremonies for all of its high schools are on hold, but the district, and all of its high schools, intend to hold the events at later dates.

J.O Combs Unified School District

District officials say a virtual graduation video will be posted on May 19, which will include each graduate's photo and video clip when their name is read. This will be considered the official graduation ceremony. A graduation parade is scheduled for the same day.

Seniors are asked to film a short video clip of themselves celebrating at home, in their cap and gown, to be included with the virtual graduation video. The video can be sent to info@jocombs.org by May 11.

A voluntary, in-person graduation ceremony is scheduled for June 9.

Peoria Unified School District

A graduation ceremony is tentatively scheduled for June 26 and 27.

Phoenix Union High School District

On its Facebook page, school district officials say an announcement on graduation ceremonies is expected "this week."

Tempe Union High School District

On its website, school district officials say virtual graduation ceremonies will be held on May 20 for Compadre Academy, and on May 21 for all of its six comprehensive high schools.

Meanwhile, officials say plans are underway for modified, in-person ceremonies to be held on July 18.

