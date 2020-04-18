Valley man donates plasma after recovering from COVID-19 in hopes of helping those critically ill

Amid all the negative news surrounding COVID-19, there's also a sign of hope for those battling it.

A new program by Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services) would collect plasma donations from recovered COVID-19 patients to help those who are critically ill.

On Saturday, FOX 10's Jennifer Martinez spoke with the first person who donated in Arizona.

Jack Schmittlein says it was his way of giving back.

"After I tested negative and they proposed the idea to me that this is donating plasma in the early stages, but it can potentially help people out since they don't have a vaccine right now," said Schmittlein.

It's been more than three weeks since Schmittlein has recovered from COVID-19.

Schmittlein contracted the disease while studying abroad in Barcelona, in Spain's Catalonia state. Now, the 21-year-old has decided to be among one of the first people in the Valley to donate his convalescent plasma to Vitalant.

Jack Schmittlein (Photo Courtesy: Vitalant)

"This is an improved FDA experimental treatment, which is one of the first tools that has become available to help some of the sickest of the COVID-19 patients," said Sue Thew with Vitalant.

Under the program, any patient who has recovered, and has been symptom-free for 14 days after their negative test can donate.

"By providing a patient with plasma from someone who has since recovered from coronavirus, it's believed that those antibodies can help the patient fight the disease easily," said Thew.

Ther said people who have already had coronavirus and recovered from it have likely developed antibodies that can help other people help the disease. By giving convalescent plasma, a donor can provide those antibodies that might make the difference between life and death for some patients.

The program is still in its early stages, but for Schmittlein, he says he was one of the lucky ones who had minor symptoms. Schmittlein said he suffered from head cold, dry cough, tight chest and loss of taste.

Schmittlein says donating his convalescent plasma was the least he could do.

"I felt like this was a great way to give back. There's people dying, and loved ones can't see other loved ones in the hospital, and it's terrible," said Schmittlein. "If this can help out at least one person, I made a difference for one person, maybe they can live, so I think thats the thing it's a ripple effect across the country that can potentially happen."

Vitalant COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Program

https://www.vitalant.org/covidfree

