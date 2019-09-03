Valley veterans take off for Honor Flight trip to D.C.

Veterans from the Valley took off for the first Honor Flight of the season Tuesday.

Veterans who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam Conflict are on the trip of a lifetime to see the memorials in the nation's capital. Some of the men who served have never been to Washington D.C.. All were ready to get their chance to relive some memories, and pay their respects.

"I am looking forward to it," said WWII Veteran Mac McDougall.

"Fabulous, I can't believe it," said WWII Veteran Mack Rowe. "I served in England, Wales, Scotland, France, Belgium and Germany. I served in '43, '44 and '45."

Rowe is turning 95 on the first day of the trip, and says the last time he was in D.C. was in 1943 when he was a soldier. He says the greatest gift of all will be seeing the memorials there with his fellow veterans.

"I didn't realize there were that many of us left," said Rowe.

A father-son duo is also on the trip. Michael Green is getting to accompany his dad, Bert, as he makes special memories.

Advertisement

"It is awesome," said Michael. "We don't get time to appreciate all these great things they have done for our country."

All the veterans say this is a trip that makes them realize their sacrifices didn't go unnoticed.

"It is quite an honor," said McDougall.