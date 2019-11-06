Valley Vietnam veteran checks off bucket list by flying in WWII-era plane for 75th birthday

A Valley man, and Vietnam War veteran, is crossing off an item on his bucket list by flying in a World War II-era biplane.

John Caudron, a history fanatic and reenactor, was all decked out for his trip of a lifetime.

"I'm excited, I've never been in a biplane," said John Caudron.

The flight was a 75th birthday present from his wife, two daughters and grandchildren.

"I know he wanted to do it for his whole life," said Marilyn Caudron, John's wife. "In Vietnam, he did fly the small bird dog as an aerial observer."

"He wanted details, 'when can I go, where will this be, how long, where will I sit,'" said Rochelle Doran, John's daughter.

For John, this day was even more special because his great uncles trained pilots in a similar plane.

"I like to get into the part because it feels so much more, plus I have the family connections, the Caudron fare, who were my uncles, I'm just happy to go up, very happy to go up," said John.

John took to the skies in a piece of history and made memories to last a lifetime.

The Arizona Commemorative Air Force at the Mesa Airport offers rides in a number of different WWII-era planes.