Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Heat Advisory
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Valley Youth Theater to hold unique fundraiser amid pandemic


 
Coronavirus in Arizona


Valley Youth Theater to host telethon amid pandemic

The non-profit theater usually holds an annual fundraising event during August, but with COVID-19, organizers have to take a different approach.

PHOENIX - Like many art organizations, the Valley Youth Theatre had to close their doors in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still ongoing as of August 2020.

"We had to cancel our April production of Dear Edwina. We had to cancel Peter Pan, which was suppose to be at the Herberger in June," said Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper.

For over 30 years, thousands of talented individuals have graced the stage at the theater.

“Chelsea Kane from Baby Daddy, to stars, to Academy Award winners like Emma Stone," said Cooper.

The non-profit concern, which usually hosts an annual fundraising event, will have to host a fundraiser in a virtual manner for 2020.

The event, called Vytal Affair-a-thon, is set to take place on August 22. The virtual event will feature performances, testimonials, and interviews all happening within the span of nine hours.

"We brought our mobile production studio here. I’m going to do a multicamera shoot with them. They have performances obviously, being a theatre, so we really want to showcase the talent that this theatre produces," said Cooper.

The telethon will feature over 130 cast members from the past three decades.

"The energy from them, ‘ahh I”m home. This feels so good. It’s so good to be on a stage,’ and to be able to give back, and they do, they truly like to give back to a place that was so important in their life," said Cooper.

FOX 10's John Hook and Cory McCloskey will host a portion of the event.