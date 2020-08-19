Valley Youth Theater to hold unique fundraiser amid pandemic

Like many art organizations, the Valley Youth Theatre had to close their doors in March, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that is still ongoing as of August 2020.

"We had to cancel our April production of Dear Edwina. We had to cancel Peter Pan, which was suppose to be at the Herberger in June," said Producing Artistic Director Bobb Cooper.

For over 30 years, thousands of talented individuals have graced the stage at the theater.

“Chelsea Kane from Baby Daddy, to stars, to Academy Award winners like Emma Stone," said Cooper.

The non-profit concern, which usually hosts an annual fundraising event, will have to host a fundraiser in a virtual manner for 2020.

The event, called Vytal Affair-a-thon, is set to take place on August 22. The virtual event will feature performances, testimonials, and interviews all happening within the span of nine hours.

"We brought our mobile production studio here. I’m going to do a multicamera shoot with them. They have performances obviously, being a theatre, so we really want to showcase the talent that this theatre produces," said Cooper.

The telethon will feature over 130 cast members from the past three decades.

"The energy from them, ‘ahh I”m home. This feels so good. It’s so good to be on a stage,’ and to be able to give back, and they do, they truly like to give back to a place that was so important in their life," said Cooper.

FOX 10's John Hook and Cory McCloskey will host a portion of the event.