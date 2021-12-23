100+ vehicle pileup, I-94 in western Wisconsin

Authorities on Thursday, Dec. 23 responded to the scene of a crash involving more than 100 vehicles on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin, our news partners confirmed with Jackson Co. Dispatch.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says icy roads are likely a factor.

The Wisconsin DOT road conditions map indicates the western part of the state has ice-covered highways.

Both lanes of I-94, south of Osseo are closed due to the crash.

Statement from Jackson County Sheriff's Office

"The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center would like to report that all primary and secondary roads in our county are ice-covered and slippery. We would like to remind everyone, if at all possible, for your safety please salty home and limit travel as needed."