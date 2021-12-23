Expand / Collapse search

100+ vehicle pileup, I-94 in western Wisconsin

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:01AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Massive pileup on I-94 in western Wisconsin (Credit: Ashleigh Earll via Storyful)

More than 100 vehicles were involved in crashes along ice-covered I-94 in western Wisconsin. (Credit: Ashleigh Earll via Storyful)

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. - Authorities on Thursday, Dec. 23 responded to the scene of a crash involving more than 100 vehicles on I-94 in Jackson County, Wisconsin, our news partners confirmed with Jackson Co. Dispatch.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department says icy roads are likely a factor.

The Wisconsin DOT road conditions map indicates the western part of the state has ice-covered highways.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Both lanes of I-94, south of Osseo are closed due to the crash.

eb3307b1-download.jpg

Statement from Jackson County Sheriff's Office

"The Jackson County Emergency Dispatch Center would like to report that all primary and secondary roads in our county are ice-covered and slippery. We would like to remind everyone, if at all possible, for your safety please salty home and limit travel as needed."

Twin Lakes homicide, 2 charged

The Twin Lakes Police Department announced two men have been arrested for homicide after a missing man's remains were found in November.