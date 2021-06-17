Vet tech struggles to give bird an X-ray at an Orange County animal hospital

Expand / Collapse search
By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
News
FOX 10 Phoenix

It appears Poly does *not* want an X-ray.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - It appears Polly does not want an X-Ray.

A veterinary technician from an Orange County animal hospital was tasked with giving a bird an X-ray. Unfortunately, in the video the vet tech, Robin Fletcher, shared on social media, her patient did not want to cooperate. 

The bird was seen in the video flying in circles and at one point was seen flying at full-speed toward the unlucky vet tech.

"If your vet ER has an extended wait time, [it's probably because] I'm taking bird X-rays," Fletcher said in an Instagram story.

Fletcher told FOX 11 after 15 minutes of "scrambling and sweating in a lead gown," the bird eventually got tired and the vet tech was eventually able to give the pesky patient the X-ray they needed.

Props to Robin for showing some perseverance. For those experiencing these comical, on-the-job struggles similar to Fletcher, Mercury Retrograde ends after June 22.

