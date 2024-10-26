Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz rallys voters in Phoenix with 10 days remaining until Election Day

The Brief Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz rallied in Phoenix on Saturday afternoon. He was introduced by George Lopez, Gabby Giffords and Sen. Mark Kelly. Walz emphasized taking freedom and patriotism back and said voting for the Harris-Walz ticket was a vote to save democracy.



Arizona is getting a lot of attention in the final days approaching the election.

Democrats are focusing hard on the Native American voters as Governor Tim Walz campaigned with the Navajo Nation on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The appearance follows President Joe Biden's meeting with the Gila River Indian Community on Friday.

With the election just 10 days away, Governor Walz and speakers emphasized the urgency of casting votes for what they see as the chance to save democracy.

At Trevor G. Browne High School, which served as a campaign stop for the Harris-Walz ticket, Walz stressed the importance of voting the Democratic ticket into the White House and defeating former President Donald Trump.

He emphasized taking back patriotism and freedom, highlighting issues such as lower costs, safer schools, and reproductive rights for women.

Comedian George Lopez introduced Walz with some humorous jabs at Donald Trump.

The overarching message was the importance of voting, with Walz emphasizing that even a single vote could be pivotal in Arizona.

Attendees were reminded that mail-in ballots must be sent by Tuesday, October 29th.