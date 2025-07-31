Victim's fiancée decries plea deal in fatal DUI crash in Phoenix

The Brief The fiancée of Leo Kelly, a 23-year-old killed in a DUI crash, is speaking out against a plea deal offered to the driver, Griffin Kjar. She says the proposed sentence of six to eight years for manslaughter and reckless endangerment is not enough. Kelly's fiancée, Kaylynn Dawe, said the loss has turned her world upside down, and she is frustrated by the perceived lack of justice. She noted that Kjar will "get out in seven years and live an entirely full life," while she and Kelly's family will be left grieving.



Leo Kelly, a 23-year-old described as an old soul with big dreams, was killed on March 3, 2024, when he was hit by a drunk driver in Phoenix.

What we know:

More than a year later, his fiancée, Kaylynn Dawe, is speaking out against a plea deal offered to the man accused in his death, saying it's not enough.

"Leo was a very giving, a loving person. He was very quick to help anybody that needed help. We rescued a lot of animals," Dawe said. "He was my soulmate and was going to be the father of my children."

Photos: Leo Kelly (left & right) Leo Kelly & Kaylynn Dawe (center)

According to Phoenix Police, 25-year-old Griffin Kjar was driving at least 77 mph when he ran a red light at Happy Valley Road and 23rd Avenue, hitting and killing Kelly.

Dawe, who was engaged to Kelly, said the plea deal offers Kjar a sentence of six to eight years for manslaughter and reckless endangerment. She believes the punishment doesn't fit the crime.

"We do not want to be greedy by asking for homicide," Dawe said. "How will I be greedy for wanting justice for Leo?"

Dig deeper:

Dawe says the loss has turned her world upside down, and she is frustrated by the perceived lack of accountability for Kjar.

"When he finally got arrested, they asked if he had adequate time with his family to say goodbye," Dawe said. "I don't see me having adequate time with Leo."

She feels a short prison sentence can't compare to the lifetime of grief she and Kelly's family face.

"We're expected to live the rest of our lives grieving him," she said, "while Griffin is going to get out in seven years and live an entirely full life."

Griffin Kjar

What's next:

All sides reached a plea agreement, and Kjar will be sentenced next week.

Map of the area where the crash happened