Dramatic video shows moment 2 NYPD officers are shot in Brooklyn

By FOX 5 NY Staff
New York
NEW YORK - The NYPD released dramatic videos of the moments that two police officers were shot while responding to a 911 call in Prospect Lefferts Gardens in Brooklyn. Both officers were expected to survive. The gunman was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

The shooting took place on Sunday at about 9 p.m. on the second floor at 42 Hawthorne Street.

When police officers were walking up the stairs of the apartment building, a man emerged from an apartment and opened fire on the cops, police said. 

The officers fired back but did not strike the gunman, the NYPD said.

One officer was hit in the chest and the other was grazed in the leg, police said. The officer shot in the chest likely survived due to his bulletproof vest.

The gunman's roommate called the police after being shot in the leg, according to cops. He reportedly made the call while hiding in a closet. 

Once police arrived, the gunman briefly barricaded himself, his roommate, and the roommate's girlfriend inside the apartment. 

Both officers and the gunman were taken to Kings County Hospital. The suspect, a 44-year-old man, was undergoing a mental evaluation.