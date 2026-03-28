Diesel prices hit record highs across Arizona

The Brief Experts say the war in Iran is driving up diesel prices across Arizona. According to AAA, diesel prices have hit record highs in the state, with diesel selling for over $6 per gallon in some areas. In Phoenix, diesel prices have climbed by 65% in just a month.



Diesel prices reached record average highs on March 28. Experts warn as the war in Iran drags on, the diesel spike is driving up prices for Arizona families.

What they're saying:

"It's killing everybody," said Raymond Stephens, a local truck driver.

"It's horrific out here, man," said Ken Thomas, another truck driver.

Stephens and Thomas say the record-setting prices are already taking a toll on operations.

"Try to find ways to cut corners, but you can't really get no corners when it comes to fuel," Stephens said.

"It makes it real tough because it cuts into your operating costs," said Thomas. "Your fuel is your biggest offset. The fuel goes up, your profit goes down."

By the numbers:

According to AAA, diesel prices are hitting record highs across parts of Arizona — including Phoenix, Yuma, and the West Valley, with diesel selling for $6.04 per gallon in Peoria.

In Phoenix, diesel has climbed 65% in only a month.

Local perspective:

"Is going to end up being adjusted in the price that people pay in their everyday goods. Plain and simple," Tony Bradley said.

Bradley with the Arizona Trucking Association says while trucking companies may be able to shoulder some of the cost for now, ongoing global conflicts and strong demand for diesel could soon drive up prices for consumers at the store.

"If they are short bumps in or spikes in fuel prices, those are, those could be absorbed by either the trucking company or the shipper, you know," he said. "So if you look at a grocery store, who's, who's moving groceries from A to B, the longer things draw out, the more expensive things become."

And while the effects are felt here in the Valley, nationally – Ken says it takes a personal toll too.

"It do kind of affects how you move," said Thomas. "I'll say that, you know, whether you're spending food on truck stops or you bring in your own food."