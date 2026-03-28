Expand / Collapse search

Nancy Guthrie search nears 2-month mark; 'No Kings' protests held in Phoenix l Nightly Roundup

By
Published  March 28, 2026 7:22pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

(Pima County Sheriff's Department; Getty Images)

The search for Nancy Guthrie is nearing the two-month mark to "No Kings" demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's policies held across Arizona; and more — here's a look at your top stories for March 28.

1. Nancy Guthrie search continues

Featured

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 56 latest updates
article

Nancy Guthrie disappearance: Day 56 latest updates

Saturday marks Day 56 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.

2. Missing flight attendant found dead

Featured

Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Colombia
article

Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant found dead in Colombia

Fernando Gutierrez, a Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who disappeared in Colombia earlier this week, has been found dead.

3. Grim discovery in Scottsdale

Featured

Woman's body pulled from Scottsdale canal
article

Woman's body pulled from Scottsdale canal

Scottsdale Police say someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads spotted a body in the water at around 8 a.m. on March 28.

4. Good news for Costco shoppers!

Featured

Costco says your next checkout could take under 10 seconds with new automated pay stations
article

Costco says your next checkout could take under 10 seconds with new automated pay stations

Your Costco run is about to get a lot faster.

5. Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests

Featured

'No Kings': Thousands rally at protests across Phoenix area
article

'No Kings': Thousands rally at protests across Phoenix area

SkyFOX captured the thousands who took to the streets on Saturday, from Tempe to Surprise, Chandler and other Valley cities.

Weekend weather outlook

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 3/28/26

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 3/28/26

We'll hover around the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend in the Valley, but rain chances will bring a much-needed cool down to the Valley next week.

Click here for full forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews