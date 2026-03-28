Nancy Guthrie search nears 2-month mark; 'No Kings' protests held in Phoenix l Nightly Roundup

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(Pima County Sheriff's Department; Getty Images)
The search for Nancy Guthrie is nearing the two-month mark to "No Kings" demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's policies held across Arizona; and more — here's a look at your top stories for March 28.
1. Nancy Guthrie search continues
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Saturday marks Day 56 in the search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show host Savannah Guthrie, as we enter the eighth week since her disappearance from her Tucson-area home on Feb. 1.
2. Missing flight attendant found dead
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Fernando Gutierrez, a Dallas-based American Airlines flight attendant who disappeared in Colombia earlier this week, has been found dead.
3. Grim discovery in Scottsdale
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Scottsdale Police say someone walking along the canal near Indian Bend and Hayden Roads spotted a body in the water at around 8 a.m. on March 28.
4. Good news for Costco shoppers!
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Your Costco run is about to get a lot faster.
5. Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests
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SkyFOX captured the thousands who took to the streets on Saturday, from Tempe to Surprise, Chandler and other Valley cities.
Weekend weather outlook
We'll hover around the mid-to-upper 90s this weekend in the Valley, but rain chances will bring a much-needed cool down to the Valley next week.
Click here for full forecast