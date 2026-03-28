Nancy Guthrie search nears 2-month mark; 'No Kings' protests held in Phoenix l Nightly Roundup

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The search for Nancy Guthrie is nearing the two-month mark to "No Kings" demonstrations protesting the Trump administration's policies held across Arizona; and more — here's a look at your top stories for March 28.

1. Nancy Guthrie search continues

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2. Missing flight attendant found dead

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3. Grim discovery in Scottsdale

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4. Good news for Costco shoppers!

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5. Anti-Trump ‘No Kings’ protests

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