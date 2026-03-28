Arizona weather forecast: Highs dropping into the 90s this weekend in Phoenix

The Brief We're expecting a high of 97°F on Saturday, which is still well above normal for this time of the year. Rain chances move into the Valley's forecast beginning Sunday through Monday. Highs in the Valley will drop into the 80s next week.



Saturday will bring in a high of around 97 degrees, with the record sitting at 95 degrees. Winds will pick up for parts of the state with wind advisories for much of southeastern Arizona through Saturday afternoon. We can expect wind gusts up to 45 mph.

Red flag warnings are also in place for southeastern portions of the state till 8:00 p.m.

Rain chances ramp up for parts of the Valley and surrounding regions as our next system will also bring temperatures down. The weekend will drop us down into the 90s with the return of the 80s by Wednesday!

You can always check the latest weather conditions by visiting the FOX 10 Phoenix weather page, or download the Free FOX 10 Weather app, which is available on Apple iOS and Android.

Scroll down this page for satellite and radar, day planner, records, current temperatures, 10-day forecast, forecast highs, and recent rainfall totals, plus live video feeds.

The following heat safety information was provided by the Scottsdale Fire Department.

What are Heat Emergencies?

Heat Cramps: Profuse sweating, fatigue, extreme thirst, muscle cramps

Heat Exhaustion: Headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea/vomit, Cool/moist skin

Heat Stroke: Elevated temp. +103degrees, confusion/irrational behavior, dry/hot skin, rapid shallow breathing, rapid weak pulse (shock), seizures, unconscious

What to do

Get person into shade or cool location.

Cool person with cool, wet cloths (neck, groin, armpits, head) and fan body.

Sip cool water if person is alert.

For muscle cramps, massage muscles gently, but firmly until relaxed.

*If symptoms worsen, call 911.

What not to do

Do not give anything by mouth if person is vomiting, unable to swallow or unconscious.

Do not underestimate the seriousness of a heat emergency.

Prevention/Preparation for hike/exercise in heat.

Know your limitations

Hydrate (begins day prior to hike/exercise, hour before hike, during and after).

Wear proper clothing, lightweight and light color, protect head, proper shoes.

Always carry a cell phone and best to hike with company.

Always tell someone where you are hiking and when to plan to return.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)