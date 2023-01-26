Expand / Collapse search

Video captures moment city bus in Turkey crashes into lake, injuring 3

By Austin Williams
Published 
Updated 4:03PM
World
FOX TV Digital Team

City bus in Turkey crashes in lake, injuring several passengers

Officials investigated after a city bus crashed into a lake in Battalgazi, Malatya, Turkey, on Wednesday, January 25, Selahattin Gurkan, the mayor of the Malatya Metropolitan Municipality, said.

Video captured the horrifying moment a city bus in Turkey crashed into a lake on Wednesday, Jan. 25. 

Security footage shows the bus, carrying seven passengers plunging into a nearby reservoir after the driver lost control of the vehicle. 

Local authorities say no fatalities were reported as a result of the incident. Three passengers were hospitalized with non-life-threatening conditions. 

The bus driver can be seen in the video panicking just before the bus hits the water immediately flooding. 

What remains unclear is how the driver lost control. The footage shows the bus making several loops before ultimately crashing into the lake. 

Local firefighters were ultimately dispatched to the scene to assist with a rescue effort. 