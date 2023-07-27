Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
6
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 10:00 PM MST, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Kofa, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Video: Florida scuba diver frees trapped nurse shark from fishing line caught in artificial reef

By Chris Oberholtz and FOX Weather
Published 
Sharks
FOX 35 Orlando

Watch: Diver frees shark snagged by fish hook

A Florida diver came face-to-face with an entangled nurse shark as he worked to free the animal from the coral blue waters of Destin. Scuba instructor Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers helped rescue the distressed shark from an artificial reef system in about 20 feet of water at John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island at Fort Walton Beach.

DESTIN, Fla. - A Florida diver came face-to-face with an entangled nurse shark as he worked to free the animal from the coral blue waters of Destin.

Scuba instructor Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers helped rescue the distressed shark from an artificial reef system in about 20 feet of water at John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island at Fort Walton Beach.

"It was between 6 and 7 feet," he told FOX Weather. "It was a pretty big shark."

Felde said another diver reported to his wife, who works for a local snorkel shop, that he and his son came across the trapped shark with a hook in its mouth. The two had made several attempts with no luck to free the shark, which was tethered to one of the reef structures.

Shark-5.jpg

Felde and a friend decided they would head out to see if they could help. It was a quick 100-yard swim out to the location target on Monday, Felde recalled.

"The area that they described where the shark was, it was there," he added. "There were a lot of monofilaments strung all over the reef. The shark was right on the bottom, and you can see it can only move its head just a little."

Shark-4.jpg

A nurse shark's mouth is filled with rows of small, serrated teeth for crushing hard-shelled prey, according to the National Aquarium. Although they're docile and mostly harmless to humans, they've been known to bite in self-defense.

Felde was able to cut the 120-pound test line's steel leader attached to the hook in the shark's mouth. Once freed from its entanglement, the shark swam off into the reef.

Felde said he lost a pair of pliers that were pinched on the leader when the shark left in a hurry. He hopes the hook will eventually rust out, and the remaining leader will fall out as well.

Image 1 of 9

Scuba instructor Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers helped rescue the distressed shark from an artificial reef system in about 20 feet of water at John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island at Fort Walton Beach

"I just wanted to make sure that the thing was going to be free and live the rest of his life happy," Felde said. "Just watching it swim away was the reward."