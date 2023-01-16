Expand / Collapse search
Video: Good Samaritans save woman from burning car on Long Island Expressway

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
Published 
Updated January 18, 2023 3:52PM
New York
FOX 5 NY

Good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car on Long Island Expressway

A shocking video shows a group of good Samaritans pulling a woman from a burning car on the Long Island Expressway on Monday afternoon. Credit: Todd Miranda

LONG ISLAND - An astonishing video shows a group of good Samaritans saving a woman from a burning car after a single-vehicle crash on the Long Island Expressway on Monday. 

According to the Suffolk County Police Department, 56-year-old Susan Denise of Farmingville was driving a 2022 Jeep Liberty a half-mile west of exit 62 at around 12:02 p.m. when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire. 

That's when police say multiple witnesses sprang into action, flipping the car right side up and pulling Denise, who was getting burned, from the vehicle.

Video taken by Todd Miranda shows the good Samaritans pulling Denise to safety near the right shoulder as her car is engulfed by flames.

The Suffolk County Police helicopter rushed Denise to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.