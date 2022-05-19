VIDEO: Gun battles breaks out at 7-Eleven store in Montebello

Expand / Collapse search

By Alexi Chidbachian
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
VIDEO: Gun battle erupts inside 7-Eleven store in Montebello

The Montebello Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying the two individuals seen on video engaging in a gun battle inside a 7-Eleven store in Montebello.

MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Shocking security video shows the moments a gun battle erupted inside a 7-Eleven store in Montebello.

The shooting occurred at the store located at 800 S. Greenwood Ave. on April 30th at 9:50 p.m.  

Video footage shows a man in what appears to be a white shirt and white baseball cap walk towards the exit and exchange some words with another man wearing a black shirt and black baseball cap. After a few seconds, the man in the white shirt pulls out a gun and begins firing at the other man. 

Security video catches shootout at Montebello 7-Eleven

There were about five other people inside the store, including the clerk, who all ducked for safety. The other man wearing all black returned fire and the other man left the store.  

It is unknown if anyone was injured or what triggered the shooting.  

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two suspects in the video.

Anyone with any information related to this crime should contact Detective Fivecoat at 323-887-1247 or afivecoat@cityofmontebello.com. You can remain anonymous by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.