Video of ATV riders fleeing DeKalb County police goes viral

A video showing a wild chase between DeKalb County Police officers and a group of ATV and dirt bike riders has gone viral.

The incident happened Sunday at Gresham Park.

Officers told FOX 5 News the group was cornered off in the park after failing to stop earlier. Officers blocked them in after finding them there but the riders ignored commands and drove through the blockade, causing officers to fall and run after them.

SEE ALSO: Police: 3 arrested for illegally riding ATVs, dirt bikes in Atlanta

Investigators said they arrested one of the riders, 40-year- old Beza Gugsa, who fell off his bike. According to records, Gugsa faces several charges including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction and failure to maintain lane.

Demesha Clouden captured part of the incident on her cell phone and shared it with FOX 5 News on Tuesday.

SEE ALSO: Dash cam video shows Lilburn police following ATV riders