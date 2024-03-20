VIDEO: Porsche flies through air as drunk driver loses control in Ann Arbor

Security cameras at an Ann Arbor gas station caught a drunk driving crash that left a trail of damage early Saturday.

A 19-year-old woman was speeding in a Porsche AG Taycan on Plymouth near Broadway around 4 a.m. when she lost control and veered into the parking lot of a Shell gas station.

The car went airborne and rolled several times before landing in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall. During the crash, a tire flew off the Porsche and smashed through the windshield of a vehicle in the gas station parking lot.

A 20-year-old male passenger suffered critical injuries and needed to be extricated from the car. The driver and another passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both suffered minor injuries.

"We were thinking they had to be going over 100 miles per hour. (They) hit that curb, they ran through our whole lot, and they flipped and somersaulted and landed into the plaza next door," said Omar Hasan, the manager of the Shell gas station on Plymouth.

Some of the cars in his parking lot were damaged by the crash — including a Ford Escape he had been telling his brother to move. Turns out, it may have been good that he never got around to it.

"Thankfully he didn’t because there was oncoming traffic that morning. While they were somersaulting, the tire flew out and it just smashed – it totaled that car. Just thinking about it, if that car wasn’t there, it would've hit oncoming traffic and probably could’ve killed someone," Hasam said.

Police believe alcohol was involved. An investigation remains ongoing.

"It’s very unfortunate that these are 19-year-old kids driving a super car (and) they're drunk," Hasan said. "The questions arise in the community: Where did they get drunk at? Where is this happening?"