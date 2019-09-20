Video shows black SUV speeding through mall in Chicago, crashing into displays

article

A suspect was reportedly in custody after an SUV was caught on video crashing into displays and storefronts inside a Chicago mall.

Authorities evacuated the mall.

Video on Twitter showed a driver in a black SUV plowing through parts of the Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, knocking over stands and stopping at times to maneuver through the narrow walkways.

People were seen running from the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.