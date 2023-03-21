Detroit man in custody after beating puppy, dumping animal in trash for breaking his sunglasses

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau
20
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:22 AM MST until TUE 9:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Warning
from TUE 1:38 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SAT 2:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 PM MST until WED 10:00 AM MST, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until WED 11:00 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 AM MST, Gila Bend, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 3:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind Advisory
from WED 12:00 AM MDT until WED 1:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area
Flood Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 PM MST until WED 12:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
from TUE 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
River Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:24 AM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County

Detroit man in custody after beating puppy, dumping animal in trash for breaking his sunglasses

By Jessica Dupnack and Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

Puppy beaten for breaking Detroit man's sunglasses

A Detroit man was arrested after police say he beat a small puppy because the dog damaged his sunglasses. The violent attack was captured on video that made its way to social media.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is in custody for allegedly filming him beating a puppy for damaging his sunglasses.

0c6ecce5-puppy.jpg

The puppy that was beaten

Videos that are circulating on social media show the man hitting and throwing the small pitbull puppy while screaming about his broken sunglasses. The man repeatedly holds up the sunglasses and blames the dog, who is crying and motionless on her side in the video.

FOX 2 has obtained the videos, but they are too graphic to share.

broken-sunglasses.jpg

A screengrab of the broken sunglasses from the video

After the beating, the puppy who is named Lady was allegedly dumped in a trashcan. She survived the abuse.

Detroit police said the incident happened a few weeks ago, but it got their attention Monday when the video went viral. Someone who knows the suspect shared the video.

The suspect was arrested Tuesday morning, and the Michigan Humane Society (MHS) is assisting in the investigation. Police said the man has had interactions with law enforcement, but they declined to elaborate further since he hasn't been charged yet.

The case will be submitted to the prosecutor's office when the investigation is complete.  

MHS released a statement:

"On March 16, 2023, the Michigan Humane Cruelty Investigators received a tip regarding the possible beating and abuse of a puppy on Detroit’s west side that allegedly occurred on March 1, 2023. Our investigators responded to the complaint and performed a wellness check on the puppy, who was left in the care of her owner, and is not currently, nor has ever been, in the care of Michigan Humane. A warrant was issued for the arrest of the accused, who is currently in custody. We’re working in conjunction with the Detroit Police Department on charges relating to the animal cruelty complaint.

"As this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be providing further comment at this time."
 