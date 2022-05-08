Expand / Collapse search
Video shows suspected DUI driver crashing into multiple vehicles

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 5:52PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX TV Digital Team

Suspected DUI Driver Smashes Into 12 Cars Oregon City Parking Lot

A suspected DUI driver crashed into almost a dozen vehicles at a shopping center parking lot in Oregon City, Oregon. (Credit: Oregon City Police via Storyful)

OREGON CITY, Ore. - Oregon City police have released a video showing a suspected DUI driver crashing into almost a dozen vehicles at a shopping center parking lot on May 5. 

Authorities said the incident happened at the Southridge Shopping Center. The suspect was identified as 68-year-old Oregon City resident John Coady, according to Oregon Live.

They said 12 vehicles were damaged in the crash including the suspect's vehicle and two businesses. 

RELATED: Trooper collides with wrong-way driver to save lives, dashcam video shows

The driver of the truck was taken to a local hospital after sustaining injuries, police said. No one else was injured in the incident. 

Police said the suspect was arrested on allegations of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering.