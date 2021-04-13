VIDEO: Waterford man walks in on burglary of home, gets shot at 6 times

Waterford Police have released home surveillance video of a burglary that happened last week where the homeowner walked in on the crime and was shot multiple times.

According to police, the burglary happened around 9:45 p.m. at a home on Oak Knoll Road. The two men, both wearing ski masks and sweatshirts, forced open the front door to get inside.

Shortly after they got in the home, they opened the freezer, picked something up off the table, and searched in other rooms as well.

As they searching, you can hear the front door open and a man shout. That man was the homeowner, police say, who turned around and ran outside. The two men chased him out and one of the men shot six times at the man, hitting him three times.

The homeowner ran to a neighbor's home as the suspects got into a grey Chrylser 300 with front and rear end damage, a broken driver side window, and bullet holes in the driver side door.

Medics treated the victim at the home and he was taken to a local hospital where he's stable.

Advertisement

Investigators said this was not a random break-in and the home was specifically targeted.

One suspect is described as a Black man, standing between 6' and 6'2", with a thin build, and in his late teens or early 20s. Police said he's the man who shot the victim. The other suspect is a white man in his late teens or early 20s, wearing a black sweatshirt with a green logo and sweat pants with a stripe along both sides.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Police Detective Novak at (248) 618-7515, or to remain anonymous contact the Tip Line at 248-674-COPS.