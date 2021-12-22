Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SAT 11:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
6
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Wind Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from FRI 9:00 AM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon

VIDEO: Woman with pickaxe shoplifts at Rite Aid in Venice

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated December 24, 2021 7:02AM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11

Shocking video captures woman startling shoppers in Venice with pickaxe

A shocking video shows a bizarre scene at a store in Venice involving a woman carrying a pickaxe.

LOS ANGELES - A shocking video shows a bizarre scene at a store in Venice involving a woman carrying a pickaxe.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at a Rite Aid in the 800 block of Lincoln Boulevard.

The video, shared by John Mahaffey, shows a woman walking around the store with a pickaxe and a shopping cart and cussing people out. 

vlcsnap-2021-12-22-21h50m15s874.jpg

Detectives say she stole an unknown amount of merchandise from the Rite Aid.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

She also allegedly threatened employees who tried to take her basket.

As of Thursday morning, police were still searching for the pickaxe-wielding suspect. No one was hurt in the bizarre incident.