Volunteers needed at state-run COVID-19 vaccination sites in Arizona
PHOENIX - As Arizona works to get everyone in the state vaccinated against COVID-19, there is a renewed call for volunteers at state-run sites.
HandsOn Greater Phoenix is an organization that is helping to coordinate volunteers. Prior to an announcement by Governor Doug Ducey to allow anyone 16 and older to get vaccinated, shifts were hard to come by. Since the announcement, however, dozens of shifts and thousands of slots are available.
In addition, officials with the organization say they are seeing a higher rate of no-shows among the scheduled volunteers.
There are currently four sites in need of volunteers, and the shifts are in between six hours to eight-and-a-half hours in length. Volunteers will get a meal break, with meals provided on-site.
In addition, volunteers will also be vaccinated while they are on-site.
Hands On Greater Phoenix - Vaccinate State 48
https://www.handsonphoenix.org/vaccinatestate48
