Volunteers spend day doing repair work in Chandler

More than 500 students and volunteers in the Chandler community are doing labors of love for the city they hold dear to their hearts.

It's a day of service in the Chandler community, helping those in need.

"We have a lot of folks who come through here throughout the day," said Jeff Williams of the Salvation Army. "We do about 35 sack lunches a day and we don't really have a lot of space for them."

A special project to clean up and beautify areas in the city, like the Salvation Army, Boys & Girls Club and the Chandler Senior Center.

"We have 200 kids out here just working away," Williams said. "It's just amazing. Their energy, you feed off of that."

Students from Valley Christian High School are also stepping out of the classroom to help by repainting the facilities, doing some landscaping work and pouring new pavement.

Volunteers say helping one another is what communities are all about.

"Being able to help people like this, it just feels so good," Sawyer Oliphant said. "All of us here, people are like, 'aw man, I got to do community service, but at the end of the day it feels amazing just to be able to help people out.'"