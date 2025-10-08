Wake Surf World Championship welcomes competitors from around the world

The Brief The World Wake Surf Championship is being held in Arizona for the first time ever. Nearly 100 top competitors from around the globe are participating in the event. The sport is described as the "fastest growing water sport," with organizers aiming to grow its profile in Arizona.



The World Wake Surf Championship is being held in Arizona for the very first time.

What we know:

The first rounds were held Oct. 8 at Scorpion Bay Marina on Lake Pleasant, with more competitions happening Oct. 9.

Nearly 100 wake surf competitors from all over the world are at Lake Pleasant this week, competing against the best of the best for the World Championship title.

"Wakeboarding is the fastest growing water sport out there and we want to get a lot of people involved," said Mike Viland, an announcer and director for Competitive Wake Surf Association.

Big picture view:

For some competitors, this is their first time in Arizona.

"Oh my God, the feeling is amazing. I did my best, so I am really happy with that, and this state, Lake Pleasant, is so lovely," said Iris Vola of Paris. "I’m really glad and thank you to everyone who helped me to be here."

"It’s very monumental, working on getting not just back to the U.S., but we wanted to do it right here in AZ," said Viland.

The competition features wake surfers of all ages.

"I just love progressing, learning new tricks, doing it with my peers, whatever it is," said competitor Payson.

"To have the chance to compete with friends and riders, have the chance to win, and all these opportunities are good to have fun," said Dexter from Taiwan.

While trying to win is always fun, there is nothing that beats the thrill of riding a wave.

"Wake surf is like yoga; I feel so free, and I forgot all my troubles, everything. It is like a dream," Vola said.