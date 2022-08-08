Watch: Police escort daughter of late officer to first day of school

Anna Stolinsky will most likely always remember the first day of kindergarten after she received a police escort to school.

The La Vergne Police Department posted a video of the send-off on its Facebook page. Officers lined up outside the school as Anna ran up and down high-fiving and hugging members along the way.

The department said she lost her father, Police Lieutenant Kevin Jay Stolinsky. He died on duty due to a medical emergency in November 2021. He was also a veteran of the US Navy, according to local news reports.

RELATED: Teen drowns after saving 4-year-old brother in river: ‘Our hero for always’

Local news outlets also reported that Anna was presented with an American flag in honor of her father’s 20 years of service during his funeral last year.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.