Watch: Truck plunges from bridge into icy Massachusetts river

A truck driver survived a dramatic crash off of a bridge into an icy Massachusetts river this weekend, as seen in video shared by state police.

Footage released by police shows the tractor-trailer careening off of a bridge into the Charles River along Interstate 95 near Weston on Saturday.

The driver survived the crash and was able to crawl onto the submerged truck, but WHDH reported he could not swim and had to wait for help. Massachusetts State Police officers, the Weston Fire Department, and others responded to pull him to shore.

The unnamed man was taken to hospital, but was unhurt, police said.

The truck was carrying U.S. mail. Much of the cargo wound up in the river.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Tampa, Fla.



