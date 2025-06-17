Expand / Collapse search
Water rescue efforts underway in west Phoenix after man fell into canal: FD

By
Published  June 17, 2025 2:31pm MST
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

The Brief

    • A water rescue is taking place in the area of 51st Avenue and Cactus Road.
    • According to Phoenix Fire officials, a person was fishing in the area when he fell into a canal, and did not resurface.
    • Multiple agencies are involved in the search effort.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials say an active water rescue involving an adult man is underway.

What we know:

The incident is reportedly unfolding in the area of 51st Avenue and Cactus. According to a statement, the man was fishing in a canal in the area when he fell in.

"He went under the surface and has not resurfaced. Family members attempted to help but were unable to reach him," Phoenix Fire officials wrote.

Dig deeper:

In their statement, Phoenix Fire officials say the Phoenix Police Department Dive Team, Glendale Fire Department, and Glendale Public Safety Drones are also taking part in the rescue.

"Salt River Project (SRP) is working to lower water levels to support ongoing search operations," read a portion of the statement.

Area where the incident happened

The Source

  • Information for this article was gathered from a statement issued by the Glendale Fire Department.

