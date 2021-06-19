Expand / Collapse search
'We were in shock': Florida couple fined for displaying small gay pride flag

By AP News Staff
Published 
Florida
Associated Press

MIAMI, Fla. - A Florida couple was fined by a homeowner's association for displaying a small gay pride flag in the front yard of their home.

According to WTVJ-TV, the couple said they were confused, adding they had flown the pride flag before and posted political signs with no problems.

"I got upset. We’ve done this before and it’s a simple showing of our pride to the community and it’s up for 30 days," Plominski told the news station. "We were in shock they were going to do that."

READ Arrest made after video surfaces of South Florida Pride mural being vandalized

A member of the HOA board said its rules restrict residents to displaying only U.S. or military flags.

Plominski said they will not back down and will keep it up for 30 days.

