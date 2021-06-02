Phoenix Theatre Company brings back indoor shows for summer season

It's an exciting time for theatergoers in the Valley - after several months of putting on shows outdoors, the Phoenix Theatre Company is bringing it back inside.

Patrons will still have to follow safety protocols, but they're excited for some normalcy.

"I’ve been waiting 15 months to say, ‘Welcome back to the theatre,’ " said Michael Barnard, producing artistic director.

It's a moment many patrons have been waiting for.

"I’m really excited that I won’t be the loudest person in the room anymore," said Jaime Mayrose, a season ticket holder.

The Phoenix Theatre Company is bringing shows back indoors to kick off their summer series.

"I think it’s a transitional period and trying to make it as an enjoyable experience…as possible," said Barnard. "The whole staff is ready for people to come back…The artists are dying to get back on the boards."

June 2 is the opening night for a one-woman play called "Becoming Dr. Ruth."

"Dr. Ruth had one of the most fascinating stories...both poignant and hilarious," Barnard said. "But from her journey as a child from the Holocaust to where she is today is quite a miraculous story."

The theatre is back to full capacity, but patrons are still required to follow COVID-19 protocols. Face masks and temperature checks are required.

Season ticket holder Jaime Mayrose says she's thrilled to get back to the seats.

"I’m just excited to be in a group of people, and it’s that collective experience when you hear a singer who is just so powerful that you feel the song," Mayrose explained. "Like you can't get that on a TV show."

Becoming Dr. Ruth will run through June 27.

More on the Phoenix Theatre Company: https://www.phoenixtheatre.com/

