Wendy’s to launch breakfast menu across US in 2020 and hire 20,000 employees

Wendy’s announced on Monday that it plans to launch its breakfast menu across the U.S. in 2020 and will hire around 20,000 employees.

The breakfast menu is currently available in more than 300 restaurants, and the company will make it available to the entire nation.

"Launching breakfast in our U.S. restaurants nationwide provides incredible growth opportunities," said Todd Penegor, President and CEO of The Wendy's Company. "We are well-positioned to pursue it. We believe we have the right team and structure in place, and we put Wendy's fan favorites on our breakfast menu to set us apart from the competition."

The new menu will include signature items that “takes the best of Wendy’s,” from Applewood smoked bacon to the Frosty and “creatively delivers them to fans for breakfast.”

The “Breakfast Baconator,” “Frosty-ccino,” and “Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit” are some of the signature items.

“Wendy's is Fast Food Done Right: your go-to for real, fresh, craveable food that doesn't cost a fortune and the new breakfast menu attests to that,” a press release from the restaurant chain read. “To support its expansion into breakfast, the Company and its franchisees plan to hire approximately 20,000 crew members across the country.”

People interested in applying for a position should visit careers.wendys.com or a local Wendy's, the company said.

Wendy's was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio, according to the restaurant.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.