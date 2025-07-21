West Nile virus: Maricopa County reports 1st death of season

The Brief Maricopa County has reported its first West Nile death of the season. The person who died was an older adult with underlying health conditions. So far this year, 17 human cases of West Nile have been confirmed in the county.



Maricopa County health officials have confirmed its first West Nile virus death of the season.

What we know:

The person who died was identified as an older adult with underlying health conditions. So far this year, 17 human cases of West Nile have been confirmed in the county.

"This tragic loss is a reminder that West Nile virus can be serious, especially for older adults and those with existing health conditions," said Dr. Nick Staab, Chief Medical Officer for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health. "Monsoon season brings much-needed rain, but it also creates ideal conditions for mosquitoes to breed. That’s why it’s so important for residents to stay vigilant—use insect repellent, drain standing water, and limit outdoor time during peak mosquito activity."

Dig deeper:

Health officials say West Nile is typically spread through infected mosquito bites. Some symptoms of the virus include feer, headache and body aches. In rare cases, officials say West Nile can cause severe complications, like meningitis, which could lead to paralysis, disability or death.

Older adults and people with underlying health conditions are at greater risk of severe illness.

What you can do:

Officials advise the public to follow these precautions to avoid mosquitoes:

Use insect repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, or other EPA-registered repellents.

Drain and remove containers that hold water from around your home where mosquitoes can breed, such as plastic covers, buckets, old tires, plant trays, pet bowls and toys.

Scrape the sides of the dish or inside potted plants where mosquitoes lay eggs.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and no holes.

Wear lightweight clothing that covers your arms and legs if it's not too hot.

Ensure that swimming pools and decorative water features are maintained

For more information on mosquito-borne illnesses, visit maricopa.gov/FightTheBite or maricopa.gov/NoSeDejePicar.