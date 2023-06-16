West Phoenix recycling plant fire prompts HAZMAT response from fire crews

A rather scary situation unfolded at a business in West Phoenix on the morning of June 16, as a result of a fire.

The fire was burning near 75th Avenue and Van Buren.

"Sometimes you don't know what you're going to breath in," said Steve Garcia, who works in the area.

Crews were reportedly called out at around 6:30 a.m. to the scene, which is an electronics recycling facility.

"They recycle things like small batteries for things like laptops, small power tools, things of that nature," said Cpt. Joseph Huggins with Phoenix Fire. "According to people working inside, there was a series of very small explosions that happened in the work area."

Once fire crews entered the facility, they found that a few five-gallon barrels where the materials are held were on fire. That was when a HAZMAT respond was called out.

"With these fires, as you guys know, we have covered in the past when we're dealing with batteries, it can be a hazardous situation," said Cpt. Huggins. "They just burn so hot and very unpredictable, so we just wanted to make sure we had enough resources on scene."

Cpt. Huggins said sprinklers were activated, and helped contain the fire. He also said the HAZMAT response was successful, thanks to the new drone program at the department.

"We were able to get that drone up and running, and send it into the building," said Cpt. Huggins. "That allows us to not have to send firefighters into a dangerous situation. That drone has thermal imaging cameras on it."

Although neighboring businesses were put on hold, employees are happy no one was injured.

"We're going to be a little backed up, but we'll figure it out," said Garcia.

Scene of the fire