West Virginia firefighter dies trying to save mom, child who drove into water in murder-suicide

Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
13
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until MON 12:00 AM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Northern Gila County
High Wind Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 11:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

West Virginia firefighter dies trying to save mom, child who drove into water in murder-suicide

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
News
FOX News
firedept2 article

The procession for fallen firefighter John Forbush. (Credit: WV State Fire Marshals Office)

SUTTON, W.Va. - An Ohio mother and child died in West Virginia after the woman intentionally drove her vehicle into a river – an incident that also resulted in the death of a young volunteer firefighter who tried to rescue them, officials have said. 

Investigators have determined that LaTonya Bell careened her vehicle into the Elk River in Sutton, West Virginia around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, while she and 8-year-old Havana Pipkins were inside, state Fire Marshal officials announced earlier this week. 

Local affiliate FOX 11 identified the woman and child as mother and daughter from Cleveland, Ohio

Gassaway Volunteer Firefighter John D. Forbush, 24, heard news of the emergency over the department radio feed and rushed to the scene, which was located roughly a mile from where he was at the time, marshals said. He arrived and reported back that he saw what looked like victims trapped inside "and immediately jumped into the river to rescue the victims," officials said.

FireDept1.jpg

The procession for fallen firefighter John Forbush. (Credit: WV State Fire Marshals Office)

Expand

None of the three could be saved. Forbush's body was pulled from the river about two hours later. The victims' remains were taken to a local medical examiner's. 

Braxton County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined Bell "intentionally drove her vehicle into the Elk River." Officials have deemed the case a murder-suicide

Forbush, a 4-year volunteer firefighter, "selflessly gave his life for strangers in need," fire marshals said. "His service to the community will forever be remembered."

A GoFundMe page created in his honor describes him as having a 1-year-old daughter with his significant other. 

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

Find more updates on this story on FOXNews.com.