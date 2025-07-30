Who killed Zariah Dodd? Pregnant 16-year-old left Surprise group home, found shot and killed at Phoenix park

The Brief Zariah Finley Dodd, a 16-year-old in state custody who lived in numerous group homes, was found shot to death in Phoenix. Her kinship caregiver blames a system that failed Zariah, particularly after she went missing from her Surprise group home on July 4th. No arrests have been made in Zariah's murder, and her loved ones are seeking justice and systemic changes.



Remember her name: Zariah Finley Dodd. She was in custody of the state and has lived in around 20 group homes.

Phoenix Police are investigating her case as loved ones say she's a product of a system that failed her.

"Intelligent, smart, brave, resilient. It didn't matter what you threw at her," said Richilyn Fox, who considered Zariah a daughter.

Fox previously worked as a house manager for Sunshine Residential, which operates 30 group homes in Arizona for children who are victims of abuse, abandonment, and neglect. Even after Fox left Sunshine, she became Zariah’s kinship caregiver and had hoped to adopt her.

Zariah Finley Dodd

What they're saying:

Earlier this year, the teen became pregnant, and her baby shower was scheduled for September.

"We talked about how she wants to be a mother, but she's afraid because she's a child having a child," Fox said. "And so, but she wanted it. She wanted to be her mommy, but she didn't want it in the way that it happened this way."

The backstory:

On the night of July 4, Zariah went missing. She left the group home in Surprise, near Cactus and Litchfield Roads to take a walk. Fox did not find out about her disappearance until the next day.

"No messages are going through her phone. I then noticed that her social media that I also contact her on is completely gone," Fox recounted.

Fox believes Sunshine Residential should not have allowed Zariah to walk out on her own.

"Being able to just walk outside the street at seven o’clock at night, at dark, and you're pregnant. As a parent, even if my child wasn't in DCS, I wouldn't allow that to happen. 16 and pregnant, you're walking outside at night."

Zariah Finley Dodd

The other side:

Sunshine Residential issued a statement saying staff called law enforcement and the Department of Child Safety (DCS) promptly after Zariah went missing. Surprise Police confirmed a report on Zariah was taken just after midnight on July 5, with the officer being told she left the house around 8 p.m. earlier that night.

Nearly 12 hours later, Phoenix Police found Zariah’s body at Marivue Park near 55th Avenue and Osborn Road; she had been shot to death.

Sunshine’s spokesperson released a statement:

"Our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of a member of the Sunshine family, and we will not rest until justice is served. We share our deepest condolences with the family and loved ones who were affected by this horrific crime. Our number one priority is to keep our children, staff and community safe. We continue working with the Phoenix Police Department and partnering agencies in their ongoing investigation. The person responsible must be brought to justice to protect our community from further violence."

Weeks later, an arrest has not been made in Zariah’s murder. Now, the woman Zariah viewed as a mother wants justice and changes to the system.

"All of this after the justice is that there's going to be a home that's going to be birthed in her honor that nobody can tear down. And that home is gonna shine light on every young girl who's experienced grooming, who's experienced thing that are horrible to speak," Fox said.

Richilyn Fox

What's next:

FOX 10 has also reached out to the Department of Child Safety regarding when DCS was notified by Sunshine Residential about Zariah’s disappearance and if there is an active investigation into the home. Officials stated they could not comment due to confidentiality laws.

On Friday evening, Zariah’s loved ones plan to hold a vigil for her at Marivue Park, where she was found dead.

A funeral will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2, 11 a.m. at Greater Hope Christian Church, 2927 N 35th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85017.

Map of the Marivue Park area