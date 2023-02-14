Wife of Tesla driver who drove family over Devil's Slide cliff does not want husband prosecuted

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
22
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Wind Advisory
until TUE 5:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Dust Advisory
from TUE 3:55 PM MST until TUE 6:00 PM MST, La Paz County

Wife of Tesla driver who drove family over Devil's Slide cliff does not want husband prosecuted

By Sharon Song
Published 
Updated 3:32PM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Tesla driver charged with attempted murder after Devil's Slide crash

Dharmesh Patel was charged with three counts of attempted murder after deliberately driving a Tesla over the Devil's Slide cliff with his wife and two children, according to the San Mateo County district attorney.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The wife of a radiologist accused of trying to kill his family last month by driving his Tesla off a cliff at Devil’s slide in San Mateo County, does not want to prosecute, the defense attorney in the case has revealed.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit and behind a plexiglass barrier, 41-year-old Dharmesh A. Patel appeared in court in Redwood City on Thursday.

During the hearing, prosecutors asked the judge to issue a no-contact order to bar Patel from contacting his wife and children, whom prosecutors alleged the suspect tried to kill when he deliberately drove his car off the cliff. 

Patel’s attorney, Joshua Bentley, attempted to block the no-contact order and told the judge that Patel’s wife, "The witness in this matter, does not want prosecution."

Prosecutors argued that the wife and two children needed protection and said, "As the court is aware from domestic violence cases, it's often that the victims do not want prosecution. That is not a new fact, and based on that, we are seeking a full no contact order."

The judge granted the order, prohibiting Patel from any personal or written contact with the three members of his family, and stressed that the father was barred from coming within 100 yards of them. 

SEE ALSO: Tesla driver who drove family over Devil's Slide cliff charged with attempted murder

SEE ALSO: Video shows aftermath of Tesla smashing into San Ramon home

The Pasadena doctor faced three counts of attempted murder and domestic violence stemming from the Jan. 2 crash, in which he was behind the wheel, with his wife and two young children, ages 4 and 7, when his Tesla Model Y went off a cliff along Highway 1 and plunged a treacherous 250 feet below. 

Miraculously, the family survived. 

11-TX102_T-tesla-crash_00.00.25.00.jpg

A family of four survived plummeting over a cliff near Devil's Slide, but prosecutors alleged the father deliberately crashed the car in an attempt to kill his wife, two young children and himself.

At the scene, Patel’s wife reportedly told paramedics, "He intentionally tried to kill us."

The two children were rushed to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Their parents suffered injuries ranging from moderate to critical.

Patel has pleaded not guilty and was being held without bail. If convicted, he could face life in prison. 

He’s set to return to court on March 20 for a preliminary hearing.

devils-slide-family-pic.jpg


 