Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Red Flag Warning
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from MON 12:00 PM MDT until MON 8:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 7:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area

Wild horse dies ‘instantaneously’ while mating on North Carolina beach, nonprofit says

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:52PM
Wild Nature
FOX TV Stations
carolina.jpg article

Caroline, a 12-year-old mare, died while mating. (Credit: Corolla Wild Horse Fund)

COROLLA, N.C. - A wild horse in North Carolina died instantaneously while mating on a North Carolina beach, a nonprofit said.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund said the 12-year-old wild mare named Caroline died Thursday. 

The nonprofit said around 5 p.m. local time, witnesses saw a stallion aggressively chasing her and trying to breed her. That was when Caroline fell to the ground and died. 

A necropsy revealed the wild horse had broken her neck. No other injuries or abnormalities were found internally. 

"Her injury was in line with the behavior reported and while it is a devastating loss, it was the result of natural wild horse behavior." the nonprofit said in a Facebook post. 

RELATED: 'A very close call': Trapped man and dog rescued after truck, camper, trailer tumble into Idaho river

"Caroline’s death should serve as yet another reminder of just how truly wild and dangerous these horses are - especially when hormones are involved," the post continued. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 