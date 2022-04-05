'Wildwood Days' singer Bobby Rydell dead at 79, reports say

Bobby Rydell, a Philadelphia music icon most known for performing the song 'Wildwood Days,' died at the age of 79, according to TMZ.

Rydell was considered a teen idol in the 1960s, with hit songs such as "Wild One" and "Volare."

Rydell is perhaps most known for performing the unofficial song of the Jersey Shore "Wildwood Days."

He was memorialized with a mural near the Wildwood boardwalk in 2014 that includes a portrait of Rydell surrounded by music notes.

He is also included on a mural of Philadelphia musicians near the intersection of Broad and Tasker streets.

Rydell's cause of death has not been shared.

