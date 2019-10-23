Wind-whipped wildfire forcing evacuations near wineries, casino in Sonoma County

article

The Kincade Fire in northeast Sonoma County exploded to 10,000 acres morning as it continued to burn out-of-control in a westerly direction and was zero percent contained, Cal Fire announced early Thursday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., the fire crossed state Route 128 and residents living nearby were forced to leave their homes to avoid the raging flames and thick smoke choking the air.

Sgt. Juan Valencia described the region between Geyserville and Healdsburg as rugged and rural. There are several ranches and vineyards in this area, which is north of River Rock Casino. Some of the nearby wineries include the Stella Vineyards and Wine Caves, the Truett Hurst and the Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Matt Ceglarski-Sherwin left his home in the wee hours of the morning to take shelter at the Healdsburg Community Center, which provided battery charging stations and a big parking lot to accept livestock and pets for evacuated residents. He said he has moved six times since the Tubbs Fire of 2017. "We're hoping that we still have a place to live when we go back," he said.

Geyserville is in the heart of Wine Country and has a pedestrian-friendly downton of restaurants, bed and breakfasts and wineries. It is located on state Route 128 close to US Highway 101. The population hovers around 1,000 people.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for:

The entire community of Geyserville

Cloverdale Geysers Road

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Pine Flat Road

All roads east of state Highway 128 to Geyserville

In addition, residents north Healdsburg are under an evacuation warning.

Authorities also closed these roads:

Cloverdale Geyers Road

Geysers Road

Red Winery Road

Alexander Mountain Road

Pine Flat Road

Two evacuation centers opened at Windsor High School, 8695 Windsor Rd. in Windsor and the Healdsburg Community Center at 1557 Healdsburg Ave. in Healdsburg.

Cal Fire Batallion Chief Will Powers simply said, "Get out!" when asked what residents should do if they are told to leave the area.

Valencia said residents are advised to call 211, not 911, for information on the fire.

The blaze was first reported about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday off Kincade Road east of Cloverdale.

Wind speeds at two PG&E weather stations in the vicinity of the fire were sustained at more than 50 mph, with gusts greater than 70 mph, around midnight said Matt Mehle, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday.

KTVU reporters Cristina Rendon, Allie Rasmus, Andre Torrez, Daniel Radovich, Lisa Fernandez and Hau Kuiang contributed to this report.